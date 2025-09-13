Britney Spears' exes Kevin Federline, Sam Asghari fire shots at each other

Federline is getting ready to tell all in his upcoming memoir 'You Thought You Knew'

Britney Spears’ ex-husbands Kevin Federline and Sam Asghari aren’t afraid to get a little “toxic.”

Caught by paparazzi in Hawaii on Wednesday, September 10, the 47-year-old dad of six laughed off Asghari’s “professional father” remark about his upcoming memoir.

“I’m not too worried about what Sam thinks, but I do love the tagline ‘professional father,’” Federline said, adding, “I think every father should strive to be a professional father.”

Federline also kept things positive when asked about Spears. He said he simply wants her to be “happy” and “healthy.”

Asghari, 31, was asked last month about Federline’s forthcoming book, You Thought You Knew, which hits shelves next month. “Well, he’s a professional father, so it would be the first book that’ll tell you how to be a professional father,” the fitness instructor and model quipped.

The memoir will explore Federline’s working-class roots, his dance career, and his turbulent marriage to the Princess of Pop, which “triggered a relentless media storm, reducing him to a caricature in a world that barely knew him,” according to the book’s description.

Federline welcomed two sons with Spears — Sean Preston, almost 20, and Jayden James, 19 today — during their marriage from 2004 to 2007.

As for Spears and Asgahri, their marriage was even shorter from 2022 to 2024.