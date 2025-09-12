The Weeknd announces exciting update about ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, shared an update with fans about his upcoming show as a part of his record breaking After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour.

The Blinding Lights hitmaker, who recently held his concert in San Antonio, Texas, added an additional date to one of his major show avenues.

The One of the Girls singer due to phenomenal public demand will now perform on August 22 and 23, 2026 in Croke Park, Ireland, with Playboi Carti as special guest.

The Weeknd last played in Ireland at Marlay Park in Dublin in June 2023, performing to a crowd of around 40,000 people.

The After Hours Til Dawn Tour celebrates The Weeknd's critically acclaimed album trilogy, After Hours (2020), Dawn FM (2022) and Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025).

The album After Hours is based on loneliness, heartbreak and escapism, meanwhile, Dawn FM and Hurry Up Tomorrow sees existential reflection and Introspection blended with synth-pop, respectively.

The tour has already set multiple records during its North American leg, selling out over 40 stadium shows while breaking attendance and grossing records across the US and Canada.

Tickets for the second gig go on sale on September 12 at 12pm via Ticketmaster.