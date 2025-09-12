Demi Lovato eyes Grammy win with new song: ‘Here All Night’

Demi Lovato is making waves with her new banger, Here All Night, which fans believe could finally earn her first Grammy.

On Friday, September 12, the American singer-songwriter and actress dropped the breakup track along with its music video, sending fans into a frenzy.

Here All Night, which is the second single from her upcoming ninth studio album following Fast, became an instant fan favorite with supporters cheering for a Grammy win for the former Disney star.

One admirer already announced, "AND THE GRAMMY FOR BEST POP DANCE RECORDING GOES TO DEMI LOVATO!!!"

"Oh she’s COMING for that grammy!!!" another exclaimed..

A third added, "IF THIS DOESNT CHART IMA BE SO MAD."

Meanwhile a fourth raved, "This video feels like the perfect start for a whole new era. You look powerful, raw, and unstoppable!"



Notably, while the 33-year-old songstress has been nominated twice for a Grammy, she has yet to win one.

The Camp Rock star was nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for the album Confident and received a second nomination in a different category.

Given the circumstances under which Lovato, who tied the knot with Jordan "Jutes" Lutes on May 25 in Santa Barbara, California, has pulled off the latest hit she may be more than deserving of a Grammy this time around.

"Here All Night is about a breakup, but I didn’t write it about an actual breakup. I made it up. And that was a part of this album that was a little challenging for me," Lovato spilled of the song on the Just Trish Podcast. "how do I write songs about breakups when I just got married? How do I write songs about this or that?"