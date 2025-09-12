Kate Middleton celebrates in new video after Palace exciting announcement

Kensington Palace released a delightful video of beaming Princess Kate after King Charles assigned her a key task during Donald Trump's state visit to the UK.

On September 11, the Princess of Wales stepped out in London to perform back-to-back royal engagements.

First, Catherine toured the Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury, Suffolk, before heading to Kent to visit Marina Mill in Cuxton.

Now, the Wales team shared video clips from Kate Middleton's headline-making appearances in which she was seen celebrating the "creativity, skills and community" in Suffolk and Kent.

The statement alongside the video reads, "From weaving to hand-printing, a pleasure to see the joy of craftsmanship at the heart of the British textiles industry."

Notably, the beaming Princess Kate delighted fans with her outing after King Charles gave a significant role to the future Queen in an exciting announcement.

For the unversed, Donald Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, are set to begin their UK tour on Tuesday, September 16.

During the trip, Kate will have the duty to host Melania for a special joint appearance at Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Gardens to highlight scouting.

It is important to note that the historic trip is expected to conclude on Thursday.