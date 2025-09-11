George Clooney asks 'great mom' Julia Roberts for parenting advice

Roberts is a mom to three young adults while Clooney is currently raising 8-year-olds with Amal

Julia Roberts has a lot of parenting wisdom to share with George Clooney.

In a new interview with 72 Magazine via Us Weekly, the Oscar-winning actors discussed one of the biggest challenges of parenting in the digital age: screen time. With Roberts, 57, having a decade more of parenting experience under her belt, Clooney, 64, turned to her for some advice.

“I’m worried about my kids; we keep them off the internet as much as we can. But, you know, some of their homework is done on a computer,” began Clooney, who shares 8-year-old twins with wife Amal. “Did you limit their access to it or did you just talk it through?” he asked the Pretty Woman star.

Roberts, who is mom to 18-year-old twins as well as a twenty-year-old, admitted that she and her husband Danny Moder definitely ran a tight ship when it came to screens.

“When they were younger, certainly, Danny and I would have been considered some of the stricter parents,” she said, revealing that their children were the last among their peer groups to get phones.

The Mona Lisa Smile actress further explained that she and Danny were always on the same page about rules and boundaries, which helped create “the stability that then allows them to feel secure.”

“Here’s the boundary of your life and it does not shift. You know, you don't ask me and get an answer and then go ask dad and get a different answer. That doesn’t happen. It will never happen,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Ticket to Paradise co-stars also discussed the importance of instilling the right values in their children beyond just being “famous,” particularly as celebrity parents.

Clooney couldn’t help but praise Roberts as a wonderful mom who should feel pride in raising “such great kids.”