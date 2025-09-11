King Charles makes big sacrifice for Prince Harry amid cancer treatment

Prince Harry finally met with his father King Charles after making a public plea of reconciliation with this family.

After immense speculations following the secret peace summit between the royal and Sussex aides, the meeting took place on Wednesday nearly two years after Harry’s last meeting with his father.

Harry had made a dash to London in an overnight flight in 2023 when he received a phone call from his father announcing his cancer diagnosis. This meeting, however, appears to be a move in the right direction, as many royal insiders have claimed.

The Duke arrived at Clarence House at 5.20pm, driven through the gates of the royal residence, accompanied by two of his US bodyguards with a pensive expression on his face. Meanwhile, the King had just arrived from Balmoral at his home at 4pm.

The monarch was flown in on an air force jet to RAF Northolt. Royal editor Rebecca English revealed that Charles had fly back to undertake private audiences which had been put off due to his weekly cancer treatment.

It seems that the King had made a special sacrifice despite his health condition to meet with his son. Given long travels can be draining on the king’s health, he made the trip for mere one day as he is expected to fly back to Balmoral.

Following the meeting, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the King had a “private tea at Clarence House with the Duke of Sussex”. They made it clear that no further comment whatsoever would be made around the meeting, or what was discussed.