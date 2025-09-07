Sydney Sweeney reveals intense preparation behind powerful new biopic

Sydney Sweeney offers inside glimpse into upcoming role in 'Christy'

Sydney Sweeney is opening up about the intense preparation behind her upcoming role in the powerful new biopic Christy.

The 27-year-old actress, who is currently gearing up for the project, revealed that her transformation involved more than just physical training.

The actress also shared that her role demanded a high-calorie diet of Chick-fil-A and milkshakes unlike any of her previous roles.

Speaking exclusively at the Toronto International Film Festival on Friday, September 5, the Euphoria star broke down her rigorous routine.

"I trained for two or three months beforehand," she shared. "I had a boxing coach, weight trainers, and nutritionists. I trained three times a day, every day. And even while filming, I continued to train."

Director David Michôd chimed in, adding with a laugh, "And there was a lot of Chick-fil-A. A lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes."

Sweeney also emphasized how much she enjoyed portraying a strong woman who carved out a prolific career in the boxing world.

For the unversed, Christy is slated to hit theatres on November 7, according to reliable sources.