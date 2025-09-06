Harry Styles wows in wedding look as romance with Zoe Kravitz heats up

Harry Styles sported a clean cut look at a wedding hot on the heels of swirling romance rumours with Zoe Kravitz.

Over the weekend the One Direction star attended the nuptials of his childhood friend Johnny Harvey in Ireland.

The As It Was hitmaker was clad in a grey suit paired with a striped black tie, looking as handsome as ever.

In the snapshots circulating on social media, the 31-year-old singer was all smiles as he reunited with old pals at Ballymagarvey Village, an 18th-century manor house nestled in the Irish countryside.

The Watermelon Sugar chart-topper posed for group photos at the reception, grinning alongside fellow guests as they showed off their bomboniere.

However, amid the dating buzz, Zoe, 36, did not accompany Harry, 31, to his friend’s big day.

The Blink Twice director and the Sign of the Times singer were first spotted together in late August in Rome, followed by recent outings in London and Paris, fueling intense fan speculation about their relationship.

The duo, reportedly, were seen arm-in-arm during a romantic stroll in Italy last week and were spotted kissing during a night out in London after the premiere of Kravitz’s new film Caught Stealing.

Notably, both stars are fresh out of high-profile relationships. Styles split from Taylor Russell in May 2024, while Kravitz ended her engagement to Channing Tatum earlier this year before briefly sparking romance rumours with Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler.