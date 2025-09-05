Katie Price reveals new single amid fears of cancer return

Katie is working on the new song with producer Rick Live

Katie Price is on cloud nine as she officially heads back to the studio to record her new single.

The mother-of five, 47, is thrilled to announce another attempt at a music comeback after her 201 track I Got U and her dance 2019 Dance Tune Hurricane recently surged in popularity on the iTunes Dance Chart.

The former model, gave fans a sneak peek with a new Snapchat selfie straight from the studio, posing with a peace sign.

Katie, who is working on the song with producer Rick Live, captioned the picture:' Back in the studio, just recorded my new single.'

The former I'm A Celebrity sensation also shared a preview of her track, titled Broken through a link box.

Following her chart success, Katie told fans: 'I am number one. Thankyou everyone, means the world to me.'

This exciting news about her music project comes shortly after she shared a troubling health update.

The TV personality reveled that she may be facing leiomyosarcoma (LMS) again after discovering a lump in her finger, 23 years after her first diagnosis.

For those unfamiliar, LMS is a rare type of cancer, and in its advanced stages, the survival rate is only about 50%.