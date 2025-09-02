Martha Stewart gets ‘miffed’ over Snoop Dogg’s friendship with Dolly Parton

Martha Stewart has seemingly expressed her resentment over Snoop Dogg’s growing friendship with country musician Dolly Parton.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source revealed that the rapper and country musician are trying to forge a “strong friendship” after they both were featured on Zac Brown Band's album.

An insider spilled that Martha has a close-knit relationship with Snoop for years and they would also make appearances on the celebrity chef's show multiple times.

But now when Dolly has entered the “friends” zone, Martha is not happy with the rapper’s bond with his country idol.

“It's got Martha miffed and feeling jealous,” said a source.

Another insider mentioned that Martha “has no real issue with Dolly, per se, but hates the idea of Snoop getting friendly with another showbiz person, especially one as famous as Dolly”.

“She doesn’t like to share,” pointed out a source.

As far as Dolly is concerned, she seems unaware of this entire situation and would maybe “probably shrug it off if she did know,” remarked an insider.

Meanwhile, Dolly, who lost her husband Carl Dean earlier this year, had a tough time dealing with loss.

Therefore, the country musician has found a friend in Snoop who’s “extremely devoted and insightful, and he makes her laugh,” explained a source.

An insider told the outlet that Dolly also “would love to make beautiful music” with the rapper.