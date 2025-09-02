Queen Camilla takes bold step after heartbreaking revelation

Queen Camilla is set to put on a brave face in her first public appearance since the shocking revelation about her past.

As reported by Express, King Charles' wife will be undertaking a series of engagements in Cornwall today, September 2.

Camilla will be "visiting three of her patronages in Cornwall." The Queen is expected to be at ShelterBox, an international disaster relief charity.

During the trip, the 78-year-old royal will celebrate the organisation's twenty-fifth anniversary by meeting with staff and volunteers at the charity's headquarters.

It is important to mention that Queen Camilla's public outing is taking place after Valentine Low revealed in his book, Power and the Palace: The Inside Story of the Monarchy and 10 Downing Street, that she was sexually assaulted at a young age.

During her meeting with then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Camilla recalled the traumatic incident.

In the book, the royal author quoted Boris's former communications director, Guto Harri, who shed light on the heartbreaking event.

As per Sunday Times, he said, "She was on a train going to Paddington - she was about 16, 17 - and some guy was moving his hand further and further..."

Camilla told Borris her remarkable response, "I did what my mother taught me to. I took off my shoe and whacked him in the nuts with the heel."

While revealing Queen Camilla's reaction over the reporting of a sexual assault incident in new book, an insider tolf The Mail, "If reading about her own experience helps other women, then in the circumstances she would consider that a positive outcome."