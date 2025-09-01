Snoop Dogg responds to backlash over same-gender intimacy in films

Snoop Dogg puts his foot down after sparking criticism for controversial remarks

Snoop Dogg is finally putting his foot down after sparking criticism for his controversial remarks about same-gender intimacy in films.

The rapper, widely known for sharing his unfiltered thoughts on virtually any topic, had previously criticized the intimate same-gender scene in the Disney film Lightyear.

Critics were quick to call out his derogatory comments, condemning his take on the portrayal of same-gender romance.

At the time, he said he was “scared to go to the movies” because he struggled to answer his grandson’s questions about gender-related topics.

Now, after landing in hot water over his remarks, Dogg is standing by his honest opinions, responding to the backlash in the comments section of a random Instagram post.

Clearing the air, he wrote, “I was just caught off guard and had no answer for my grandsons.

"All my gay friends know what’s up — they been calling me with love. My bad for not knowing the answers for a 6-year-old… teach me how to learn, I’m not perfect.”

This comes hot on the heels of the wave of criticism he faced from social media users and influencers who found his remarks judgmental and out of touch.