Bad Bunny is ‘happy’Jon Hamm had ‘fun’ at rapper’s concert

Bad Bunny reacts to Jon Hamm enjoying his concert

Bad Bunny is soaking in the success of his Puerto Rico residency No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí and even has Hollywood stars cheering him on.

The rapper revealed during an interview on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist that seeing Jon Hamm in the audience was a highlight.

“I saw him there on the casita probably, he was lit,” he said with a laugh. “I’m happy that he went and he had fun.”

The Mad Men actor, 54, was spotted at Bad Bunny’s shows the weekend of August 16 and 17.

Fans quickly shared viral clips of Hamm dressed in a floral button-down and bucket hat, dancing along and hyping up the crowd.

In one video, he’s seen cheering as a woman nearby breaks into dance, showing he was fully caught up in the energy of the night.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, began the historic residency in San Juan in July 2025. It marks the first of its kind in Puerto Rico, drawing thousands of visitors and bringing in a reported $200 million to the island.

For the 31-year-old artist, performing at home has been a deeply personal and rewarding experience. “This is so far my best experience in music, maybe in life. What is happening right now in San Juan in that arena is something magical,” he said.

“It’s such a pleasure to show my culture, my country, my land, right there in my house. Like, be with my family every night, sleep at home every night. That’s beautiful. I don’t have to take planes.”

He explained that the residency also shines a light on Puerto Rico beyond its beauty.

“We show the best of Puerto Rico, and also the toughest or delicate things about Puerto Rico,” he shared. “And I think that’s the beauty of this show. That it’s very powerful and honest.”

While dominating the stage, Bad Bunny has also been making moves on screen.

More than a month ago, he opened up about working with Adam Sandler on Happy Gilmore 2. Appearing with the actor on Late Night With Seth Meyers, he admitted that their first real-life encounter left him emotional.

Though the two had exchanged text messages, Bad Bunny recalled seeing Sandler at a Lakers game and locking eyes from across the court. Sandler’s daughter recognized him first and pointed him out, prompting Sandler to wave.

“And then we locked eyes and then I gave you some love from across the court,” Sandler joked.

For Bad Bunny, the moment was unforgettable. He confessed that he “cried” after Sandler acknowledged him, even if he tried to hide it. The rapper admitted he was “a little tipsy,” which only made the emotions stronger.

Between his groundbreaking residency and his Hollywood projects, Bad Bunny continues to merge music, culture, and film in a way that keeps fans and fellow stars celebrating his rise.