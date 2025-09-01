Country star left shaken after police ‘unexpectedly’ remove him from stage

Bryan Martin reflects on his struggles in recent post

Bryan Martin recently addressed fans after being forcibly removed by police for erratic behaviour during a live performance.

The 37-year-old country music star sparked speculation about intoxication following his show at the Schaghticoke Fairgrounds in New York.

On Saturday, August 30, the We Ride singer shared a monochrome photo of himself on Instagram, along with a caption reflecting on his struggles.

Apologising to his fans, he wrote, “Sorry I let y’all down tonight… truth is I’m not ok … been hitting it hard for a while and haven’t took time to be honest with myself about my mental health. I miss my babies and my family … but lately I’ve learned I let my fragile mind override my heart at times and tonight it got the best of me. I apologise for the bad days … but I’m grateful for the countless good nights we’ve shared this year. It’s been the most consistent streak I’ve seen in years. day one of another one starts today.. Gods Got more in store and he’s restoring my strength as we speak…”

The singer also vowed to seek help amid his personal struggles.

“I’ll still be rocking but I think it’s times to slow down a lil and get back to writing songs and getting the help I need… I’m not ever proud when I reach for another drink. [I] hope y’all can find it in you to forgive me and hope,” he added. “I can be a better version of myself with some prayer and love.. and I appreciate yall believing in a broken old soul like me…”

The post came shortly after a video of the Everyone’s An Outlaw hitmaker being carried away by police on Friday, August 29 went viral.

In the clip, Martin is seen shouting as officers remove him from the venue.