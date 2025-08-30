Taylor Swift's maid of honour is not Selena Gomez?

Taylor Swift’s maid of honour might have been announced and it's not her best friend Selena Gomez.

Shortly after the Lover singer and Travis Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, fellow artists, friends, and industry peers flooded social media to congratulate the couple.

Among other congratulatory messages, Taylor’s friend Priscilla Torres shared a post that created quite a buzz.

"HE MADE THE CALL!!! He made the call!!! [clapping, heart eyes, sparkling heart emoji] Congrats Taylor [sparkling heart diamond emoji]," the ecstatic Mexican pop star wrote in the caption.

"I have the maid of honor speech prepared as well as the most spectacular spectacular of a Grand Entrance intro for you both and the answer is YES, I’ll DJ your wedding," the excited DJ added before concluding, "I can’t wait. [red heart, clapping emoji]."

The music producer shared a photo featuring two Polaroid images from a previous occasion, where she was seen partying with the now newly engaged couple.

Amid speculation that Selena, 33, would take on the important role of maid of honour, Torres' post sparked curiosity.

While it remains unofficial, Torres’ confident tone suggests that Taylor might have entrusted her with the duties instead of her longtime bestie.