Johnny Depp plots major Hollywood return following defamation win

Johnny Depp plotting BIG comeback after legal win

Johnny Depp is reportedly ready to make his return to Hollywood.

According to a new report from RadarOnline, Depp's career took a significant hit following his legal battle with his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The intense court proceedings led to him being effectively "frozen out" of Hollywood and removed from major projects, including the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Media reports at the time often described him as being "shunned, dumped, booted, deep-sixed, cancelled."

However, since his 2022 defamation trial win against Heard, industry sources say he's "slowly rebuilding his reputation and standing in Hollywood."

A source revealed, "He's appeared in foreign films and is now ready to reengage with the industry in LA."

Following his legal victory, which awarded him $10 million in damages, a few of his Hollywood colleagues have started showing support.

His former Pirates of the Caribbean co-star, Orlando Bloom, declared his support for Depp amid speculation of a sixth Pirates movie.

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer has also stated that he would support Depp's return to the franchise "if he likes the way the part's written."

Despite his partial legal vindication, many in Hollywood have remained cautious about associating with him. Still, the actor has not given up on his career.

"This is a long time coming for Johnny – he was quite literally in exile," the source added. "But his win at trial over Amber opened the door for him to slowly rebuild his reputation and start working again," the source concluded.