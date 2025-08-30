Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: A MAJOR secret revealed

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's surprise engagement announcement has sent the internet into a frenzy, with fans and followers eagerly awaiting details about their upcoming wedding.

The couple shared the news on Instagram, posting a series of photos from the proposal, which took place in a picturesque garden setting.

The caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," has already become a buzzworthy moment, sparking widespread social media attention.

According to sources, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning a private and intimate wedding, focusing on close friends and family rather than a large public event.

Insiders claim that the couple has already started making plans, with Travis taking the lead on wedding planning. "He wanted it to be completely traditional," a source revealed, adding that Kelce "100 percent planned" the proposal himself.

While there's no official word on the wedding date, speculation suggests it might take place in spring 2026, symbolising renewal, romance, and fresh beginnings.

Possible locations could include New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, or Missouri, considering the couple's ties to these places. Security and privacy will likely play a significant role in choosing the venue.

Travis Kelce's musical interests might influence the wedding entertainment, with fans speculating about potential performances.

Kelce's long-standing appreciation for the indie band MGMT has sparked rumours that they could be considered for a wedding performance. However, no official confirmation has been provided.

Given Taylor Swift's global fame and Travis Kelce's NFL prominence, their wedding is expected to be a highly anticipated event.

The guest list might include celebrities from the music and sports worlds, such as Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and Travis's brother Jason Kelce.