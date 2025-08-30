Sabrina Carpenter spills secrets of Barry Keoghan breakup in new album

Sabrina Carpenter appeared to reveal details of her split from Barry Keoghan through her new album Man's Best Friend.

The release quickly sparked speculation among fans who believed several songs on the project were inspired by the actor and their troubled romance.

Although the singer did not mention Barry by name, listeners were quick to connect the songs to her most recent relationship.

The closing track Goodbye stood out most, where Sabrina sang, "Broke my heart on Saturday. Guess overnight your feelings changed. And I have cried so much I almost fainted."

The chorus of the same song added even more weight to the idea, with her voice carrying the lines, "Goodbye means that you're losing me for life. Can't call it love, then call it quits [...] Did you forget that it was you who said goodbye?"

Many saw this as her direct way of describing how Barry had walked away.

Another track that caught attention was Never Getting Laid which hinted at a partner with wandering eyes. While there was no claim of infidelity, fans assumed the inspiration came from her former romance.

However, songs like Go Go Juice also seemed to playfully nod to past partners.

Earlier this year, Sabrina was asked by Rolling Stone if she was single and replied, "Am I doing the single thing right now? I'm doing the 25 year old thing right now, whatever that means."