Queen Camilla takes lead with 'powerful' move amid Princess Kate absence

Queen Camilla set a great example by taking a 'powerful' decision as an active working member of the royal family after Princess Kate stepped back from 'intense' royal engagements.

For the unversed, the Queen's most meaningful initiative, The Queen’s Reading Room, is set to join hands with The Elm Foundation to promote the power of healing among domestic abuse survivors through literature.

King Charles' wife founded her beloved project, The Queen’s Reading Room, in 2023, aiming to highlight the importance of reading for self learning and building connections.

Now, the charity joined The Elm Foundation, which is supporting domestic abuse survivors, for a special project, encouraging book donations and also extends support to "those affected by the abuse, coercive control and sexual violence."

As per Express, the CEO of The Elm Foundation, Jennifer Calverley, said, "This is incredibly moving. I feel very proud that The Elm Foundation has been chosen."

She added, "Combining two causes, so close to the heart, sends a powerful message that healing is multifaceted and that compassion can be woven through every aspect of support."

On the other hand, Vicki Perrin, CEO of the Queen’s Reading Room, heaped praise on Queen Camilla for lending her help in a thoughtful mission.

She shared, "Her Majesty's expertise and her understanding of domestic violence and the pathways to rebuilding lives are incredibly helpful to us in building our own work."

The charity boss said that only Queen Camilla can bring these two causes together for lasting change.

It is important to note that these comments came after an insider revealed that Princess Kate stepped back from 'intense' royal duties in order to prioritise her physical and mental well-being following challenging cancer treatment.