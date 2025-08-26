Tia Mowry spills her secret to parenting style in recent times

Tia Mowry has shared her secret to parenting style in current times.

The Twitches actress reflected on how parenting is different from the way she was raised in the past.

“I think growing up, it was definitely a cultural thing where it's like, 'my house, my rules,’” said the 47-year-old in a candid interview with Parents.

Tia told the outlet, “I didn't want to do that with my children.”

The Sister, Sister alum opened up that she allowed her children to express themselves without fear and hesitation.

Tia also mentioned that she would not force her children to do something that they are not comfortable with.

“If you're not in the mood, then you're not in the mood,” remarked the Family Reunion actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Tia noted that parents should not be responsible to keep their children engage and happy.

“I don't think it is your job to make your kids happy,” stated the Seventeen Again actress.

Tia explained, “I think that it is your job to keep your children safe, nurture them, guide them.”

“But they have to learn on their own how to make themselves happy, because we don't want to create co-dependency,” she added.

Meanwhile, Tia, who shares two children with her former husband Cory Hardrict, are now co-parenting them.

The actress however added that it's important for children to see divorced parents still “communicating and treating each other with respect”.

She continued, “That's what keeps children beautifully adjusted.”

“It keeps their nervous system calm and at ease when they see their parents are still together, we all come together as a family,” concluded Tia.