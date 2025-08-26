How Meghan’s new goldmine could send Sussex fortunes soaring

Meghan's lifestyle empire tied to Netflix equity stake in As Ever

Meghan Markle’s Netflix goldmine is set to continue with more projects on the way, though this time with a slimmer checkbook.

Despite early headlines suggesting their lucrative Netflix deal was dead, Meghan still has the streamer’s backing especially from boss Ted Sarandos, a longtime admirer. And that support could pay off more handsomely in 2026 than this year.

Sources according to DailyMail suggest the Sussexes have secured a new multi-year, first look deal less fat than their original $100 million arrangement, but still packed with potential.

Projects already lined up include: Season 2 of With Love, Meghan, now streaming, With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration set for December.

A Ugandan documentary, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, romantic adaptation of Meet Me at the Lake by Carley Fortune.

Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever remains a crucial part of the partnership. Netflix reportedly holds equity in it, making her personal ventures more integral to the deal

While the financial terms are scaled back and more selective checking each project individually. Netflix appears keen to keep the Sussex brand alive, especially given The Duchess' U.S. popularity

However, tighter budgets may squeeze Archewell Productions, the couple’s own production arm insiders estimate its annual running costs at around $3 million.

Some of its scripted projects, like the romcom Meet Me at the Lake and Dickens’s Great Expectations adaptation, may be shelved or paused.

Despite some critics branding recent Sussex projects as underperforming or overly “contrived”

Netflix continues to invest in the couple’s storytelling perhaps counting on stronger hits to come.