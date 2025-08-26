Taylor Swift's new record accessible to 'handful' people despite NDAs

'The Life of a Showgirl' is set to release on October 3, 2025

Taylor Swift have been taking significant measures to protect the privacy of her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl".

Reportedly, only a few people have access to the new record with the non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

The 35-year-old Grammy winner secretly recorded the fresh album in Sweden with longtime collaborators Shellback and Max Martin during her Eras Tour.

As per an insider, Swift has now been keeping some contributors in dark too as she wraps up work on the upcoming project.

Daily Mail reported, “Everyone, from the writers, producers, studio engineers and studio interns went through a rigorous vetting process to make sure they could be trusted.

“Everyone was asked to sign ironclad NDAs and weren't even allowed to discuss their contribution with family and friends. She really wants to keep it safe for her fans.”

The people who have heard the final product despite NDAs include Taylor’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, her longtime publicist Tree Pine, an unidentified studio engineer, and her Swedish producers.

The Love Story vocalist has also released two new limited-edition vinyl variants of The Life of a Showgirl.

She has, so far, release six vinyl editions of the new album in total.