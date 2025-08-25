Brittany Cartwright’s new romance faces trouble with fresh accusations

Brittany Cartwright hit by allegations after debuting new relationship

Brittany Cartwright’s new boyfriend has seemingly brought in new trouble into her life after she wanted a new start following her divorce with Jax Taylor.

The 36-year-old reality star confirmed her relationship with Brandon Hanson last week, and shortly afterwards his wife launched a social media attack.

Jasina Stanko took to TikTok and wrote a post in response to the couple dating, “He’s my husband!!!” adding, “That man is married.”

Replying to a follower who joked if she “dated” Hanson as well, Stanko doubled down, “I married him. You know him?”

An insider close to the situation told Page Six that the drama is more complex than it seems, “Brittany’s new relationship comes at a time as they both are experiencing similar life changes. Like Brittany, he is going through a divorce, and he and his ex have been separated for the past seven months.”

The Vanderpump Rules star reportedly knew Hanson for a while and they “reconnected well after he had already been separated.”

The source continued, “The two have found comfort in each other as they’ve been navigating their respective divorces and personal life changes.”

Either of the couple has not officially addressed Stanko’s comments as of yet.