Charlie Puth credits Britney Spears for inspiring major decision

Charlie Puth reveals why Britney Spears’ music is important for him

Britney Spears has had an undeniable impact on pop music industry over the years, despite waving goodbye to her career, and Charlie Puth is a living proof for that.

The 33-year-old singer wholeheartedly credits the pop icon, 43, for inspiring his singing career.

The Attention hitmaker, who is currently working on his fourth studio album, told Us Weekly in an interview that his life changed after hearing Spears’ hit track, Toxic, for the first time.

“I was in sixth grade, and I was just like, ‘This is such a fascinating production with the strings layered with the fast-paced drums,'” Puth said.

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer continued, “I didn’t really even understand music production back then, but I knew it sounded urgent.”

The 2003 hit had a lasting impact on Puth that it even motivated him to make his own music, as he shared, “It was probably the catalyst.”

This is not the first time Puth has gushed about the Womanizer songstress.

Previously on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, he said, “I remember trading Pokémon cards in 1999 and hearing … Baby One More Time, but I didn’t really know how to process it in my little boy brain, And when I heard Oops! … I Did It Again, I was like, ‘This is a sexy woman singing a really good song.’ … It was just incredible at the time — and it still is incredible.”