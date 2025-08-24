Kylie Jenner faces backlash after resharing recent campaign

Kylie Jenner has once again become the target of social media criticism, this time for reposting her Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2025 campaign on Instagram.

The 28-year-old reality star and makeup mogul shared images from the campaign, which initially sparked controversy when it debuted in mid-June.

The campaign features Jenner modeling oversized knits, slouchy socks, and fur stoles, showcasing a softer, more experimental side of her style.

However, fans were divided over the campaign's aesthetic, with some praising the departure from her usual high-glam look and others criticising her expression and poses.

Critics accused her of looking "dead-eyed" and "stiff" in the photos.

The backlash continued when Jenner reposted the campaign on Instagram, with users expressing similar sentiments.

"NOPE!!!!!!!" one user commented, while another asked, "Why they make her pose like that?" Some fans labeled the shoot "cringe" and joked that she "looks funny as hell."

However, Jenner's loyal fan base came to her defense, praising her with comments like "Epic, Kylie. KUDOS TEAM" and calling her a "Queen" and "hottie mami".

The campaign also sparked debate over the use of a fur stole, despite Miu Miu's strict no-fur policy. It's unclear whether the accessory was real or faux, adding fuel to the controversy.

The mixed reaction to the campaign echoes the initial response when it first debuted. Some fans appreciated the experimental style, while others criticised Jenner's fit with the brand's aesthetic.

The controversy highlights the challenges of celebrity-endorsed campaigns, where public expectations can clash with a label's vision.