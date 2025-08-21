Sydney Sweeney didn’t bring Johnathan Davino split on ‘The Housemaid’ set

Sydney Sweeney was professional during split and ‘The Housemaid’ filming

Sydney Sweeney proved her professionalism on set despite going through a difficult breakup with her then-fiancé, Johnathan Davino.

While filming her upcoming thriller The Housemaid, the 27-year-old actress stayed fully focused on her work, according to director Paul Feig.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Feig praised Sweeney for showing up with complete dedication.

“She was completely present emotionally,” he shared, adding that the Euphoria star was “just up for anything, and really didn’t bring any issues to set.”

Feig acknowledged that Sweeney was privately navigating her engagement ending at the time, but said she handled it with grace.

“I’d say, ‘Hey, are you OK?’ and she’d go, ‘I’m fine, I’m great!’ but not defensively,” he recalled. He described her as someone who “loves to work,” a sentiment Sweeney herself confirmed during the interview.

The actress, however, chose to keep certain matters private. When asked if she and Davino continue to work together on their production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, which they co-founded in 2020, she declined to answer.

“I’m going to keep all of my personal stuff out of it,” she said.

Reports surfaced in March that Sweeney and Davino had called off their engagement in January. The pair, who began dating in 2018, were spotted looking tense while leaving a New York City hotel earlier that month during her filming break.

A source later told PEOPLE that Sweeney was at a point in her career “where she wants to be” but felt “overwhelmed” by her relationship and upcoming wedding plans, which were originally set for May.

The insider added she “didn’t feel right” about moving forward and wasn’t “ready to settle down.”

Though the couple reunited briefly in April for a quiet lunch in Los Angeles, the actress kept a low profile, hiding behind a hoodie and sunglasses during the outing.

For now, Sweeney appears to be channeling her energy into her career, keeping her personal life away from the spotlight as she continues to build momentum with her latest projects.