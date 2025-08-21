‘Scream 7’: Neve Campbell, Kevin Williamson wants to ‘reset’ franchise

Neve Campbell and Kevin Williamson on ‘Scream 7’

Neve Campbell, the series’ original “final girl,” is reuniting with Kevin Williamson, the writer who launched the Scream franchise alongside director Wes Craven in 1996.

With Williamson now stepping in to direct Scream 7, both he and Campbell are determined to return the story to the suspense-driven horror that defined the beginning of the franchise.

In Ashley Cullins’ new book Your Favorite Scary Movie: How the Scream Films Rewrote the Rules of Horror, Williamson revealed how the idea came together.

“Neve wants to go back to the first one and find the suspense and really concentrate on scary and not bloody,” he explained in an excerpt shared by Bloody Disgusting.

He added that Campbell believed this was the right time, since the story is shifting away from New York and back to Sidney Prescott’s life.

“She was smart. She goes, ‘This is the time to do it because we’re moving away from New York. We’re going back to Sidney’s life. This is the time to reset a little bit. And I’m like, ‘Yup, let’s do it.’”

The decision marks a major turning point for the series after Scream VI relocated the action to New York City and became the first film without Campbell’s Sidney after a pay disagreement.

With Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega not returning as sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, the focus now returns to Sidney’s story.

For Williamson, Sidney deserves nothing less than a satisfying conclusion.

“I have made it very clear, I think publicly too, that Sidney has been through so much torment, and she has been through so much trauma, that to give her anything less than a happy ending is mean. It’s just sacrilegious,” he said.

Williamson’s return carries extra weight, as he penned the original Scream in 1996, Scream 2 in 1997, and Scream 4 in 2011. Now, with him behind the camera, the franchise is looking to honour Craven’s vision while giving longtime fans a reason to scream again.

Set to hit theaters on February 27, 2026, the new film reunites Campbell with Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Scott Foley, Matthew Lillard, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding.

The cast also welcomes Joel McHale, Isabel May, Celeste O’Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, Michelle Randolph, Jimmy Tatro, Anna Camp, Mark Consuelos and Ethan Embry.