Salma Hayek remembers late Matthew Perry on his 56th birthday

Salma Hayek Pinault is honouring the memory of her late friend and Fools Rush In co-star, Matthew Perry, on what would have been his 56th birthday.

The actress took to Instagram to share a heartfelt post, featuring a photo and scene from their 1997 romantic comedy film.

In her post, Hayek Pinault wrote, "Thinking of you today Matthew. Pensando en ti hoy, Matthew," alongside a clip from the movie where Juan, Isabel's brother, meets Alex.

Fans were quick to respond, sharing their own fond memories of the film and Perry's talent. One fan commented, "This movie is one of my 'stop and sit to watch' when it's on. A beautiful love story and tribute to Hispanic culture."

Another fan added, "One of my absolute FAVORITE movies!! You two together were silver screen magic!! Still heartbroken losing the greatness that was Matthew Perry."

Hayek Pinault had previously spoken about her close bond with Perry in a tribute post following his death on October 28, 2023.

She recalled the special connection they shared while working on Fools Rush In, saying, "There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them."

Perry had expressed his fondness for the film, considering it "probably his best movie," which touched Hayek Pinault deeply.

Fools Rush In tells the story of a chance encounter between Alex, a New York architect, and Isabel, a Nevada photographer, which leads to a whirlwind romance and an unplanned pregnancy.

The film showcased the chemistry between Perry and Hayek Pinault, who played the lead roles. Perry's performance was notable, and he later reflected on the advice he received from the film's director, Andy Tennant, which helped him deliver one of his best performances.