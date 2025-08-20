Meghan Markle teases she's 'cooking up more than pasta' in new recipe video

Meghan Markle drops a new cooking video as she teases some exciting news

Meghan Markle’s one-pot pasta creation on With Love, Meghan, season one, went infamously viral earlier this year. Now, less than a week ahead of the season two premiere, she’s back with another recipe, and it’s bound to be another hit-or-miss.

On late Tuesday night (August 19), the Duchess of Sussex took to her personal Instagram page with a brand-new cooking video featuring some good old comfort food: pasta. She did emphasise, however, that she’s “cooking up” something more outside the kitchen, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

For her latest creation, the mom-of-two chose homemade preserved lemons as the star of the show, finished with a sprinkle of parmesan (compared to her cherry tomato and spinach combo last time). Also, this time, she boiled the pasta first — so it’s not one-pot.

Of course, she complemented the meal with a pour of her latest As Ever Napa Valley Rosé.

“Cooking up more than pasta (with homemade preserved lemons).....so much goodness is coming soon,” Meghan, 42, teased in the caption.

The cooking clip gives fans a taste of what’s to come in the second season of With Love Meghan, out August 26. Netflix made the announcement earlier this month after the streaming giant confirmed it’s extending its partnership with Meghan and her husband Prince Harry.