Florence + The Machine reveals intimate details about ‘Everybody Scream’ album

Florence + The Machine sparks online buzz with 'Everybody Scream' update

Florence + The Machine is making rounds on the internet after announcing their new album Everybody Scream.

The rock band, which rose to fame with their 2009 debut album Lungs, sparked online buzz with the recent update.

On Tuesday, August 19, the Shake It Out hitmakers unveiled the album cover of their upcoming project, along with the release date.

The first slide of the carousel featured lead vocalist Florence Welch sitting casually on an iron rod chair, surrounded by wooden walls.

In addition, the 38-year-old artist is seen wearing a white outfit layered with a black jacket.

The caption of the post read, “Florence + The Machine. Everybody Scream, the sixth album. Released on Halloween, October 31st 2025. Available to pre-order on vinyl, CD and cassette now at florenceandthemachine.net.”

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over the announcement, flooding the comments section with excitement.

One fan wrote, “WE ARE SO BACK EVERYBODYYYY.”

Another chimed in, “Omggg a halloween album.”

A third added, “this made by day soooo much!!! love it!! Plus, i absolutely LOVE the cover photo and art!!”

The highly anticipated album marks the band’s first release since 2022’s Dance Fever.