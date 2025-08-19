Leonardo DiCaprio slammed by Diana Vickers over his weird habit

Leonardo DiCaprio has recently faced criticism by English singer and actress Diana Vickers over his unusual habit.

The Perfect Waiting actress recalled a strange encounter with the Titanic star after she was being invited at the A-lister’s home on her new Metro podcast Just Between Us, which she co-hosted with sex columnist Alice Giddings.

Diana slammed Leo, calling him a “man in Hollywood with so much fame and power, who doesn't want to grow up”.

She revealed that she did meet Leo once,” said the 34-year-old.

“He will have no memory of meeting me. One of his mates invited me around to his house,” shared the Awaiting actress.

Diana told the co-host, “I thought it was going to be a party. Then I ended up just sitting with him watching telly.”

“It was a really, really bizarre moment,” she added.

During the podcast, the Give Out Girls actress opened up that she was one of many young women Leo’s friends brought to the house for the Shutter Island star.

“I think he has this system… So, Leo's obviously at the helm of it and he surrounds himself with these good-looking lads, who are all looking for a good time,” explained the actress and singer.

Diana pointed out that the “good-looking lads go and source these hot women for him – it's really dodgy”.

“That stuff happens a lot in Hollywood. These men have got so much fame and power, and they don't want to grow up,” noted the actress.

“They just want to be surrounded by beautiful young women all the time. I am not generalising Leo here, I think that's just what happens,” she concluded.