Cat Deeley puts on upbeat display amid divorce and family tensions

Cat Deeley ditched her wedding ring during her latest appearance in London amid her breakup from husband Patrick Kielty on Monday.

The This Morning host, 48, and Irish comedian, 54, issued a joint statement last month, revealing: 'We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other party involved.'

The couple, who share sons Milo, seven, and James, five were married for 12 years of marriage. Now, Cat appeared upbeat as she stepped out without her diamond sparkler, signalling that she has moved on with her new life.

Her appearance comes after Patrick returned from a Spanish getaway with a male friend, was seen spotted dining at a restaurant in Sieges, a hotspot often visited by celebrities.

For the context, Patrick Kielty's family is said to be 'angry and upset' with Cat Deeley over her absence at his mother's funeral, a move which they believe confirmed that the marriage was over for good.

The former couple's split after 12 years of marriage was further underscored by Cat's no show' at Patrick's mother Mary's last rites back in March, which, according to reports, left his family deeply upset and cemented the belief that there was little chance of a reconciliation between the two.