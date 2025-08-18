King Felipe abruptly ends royal break amid sudden crisis

King Felipe has been forced to abandon his family holiday in Greece as Spain faces one of its most severe wildfire crises in decades.

According to Sky News, an additional 500 soldiers have been dispatched to join the battle, bringing the total number of deployed troops to 1,900.

The emergency response is focused on nearly 20 major blazes, with the hardest-hit areas concentrated in the northwestern region of Galicia.

King Felipe landed at Torrejón Air Base, northeast of Madrid, on Sunday before heading directly to the headquarters of the Military Emergency Unit (UME).

There, he was welcomed by Spain’s Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, and Lieutenant General Francisco Javier Marcos, the UME’s commanding officer.

During his visit, he was briefed on the latest operations and the ongoing deployment of troops tasked with combating the devastating wildfires.

The monarch has personally addressed the nation as Spain battles one of its worst wildfire crises in decades, offering heartfelt thanks to those on the frontlines.

In a video shared to Instagram, the monarch praised the extraordinary efforts of firefighters, soldiers, volunteers, and civilians working tirelessly to bring the blazes under control.

“Thank you to all active military, civilian, volunteer, etc. that you are fighting the devastating wildfires ravaging much of our country,” he said.

“Our recognition and maximum gratitude for the incredible effort and work you are doing to protect the civilian population and try to extinguish them as quickly as possible.”

Even while on holiday in Greece, King Felipe had been closely monitoring the crisis.

According to HOLA!, sources at Zarzuela Palace confirmed that the King stayed in constant contact with regional leaders of the worst-hit areas, as well as the Spanish government, before ultimately cutting his vacation short to return home.

HELLO!’s Galicia-born Digital Content Director, Andrea Caamano, stressed the importance of his swift response, “Spain is facing a very serious situation, and King Felipe has always demonstrated how to act when the nation confronts a crisis.

He was present in Valencia after the devastating floods, and this is yet another catastrophe where visible leadership is essential.

With the UME stretched across the country and local communities working tirelessly to contain the wildfires, King Felipe would never consider remaining on holiday abroad as an option.”