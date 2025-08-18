Sarah Ferguson releases statement after Andrew’s Royal Lodge verdict

Sarah Ferguson issued a meaningful message as she was seen leaving the Royal Lodge after an update was released about Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge.

Following the slew of scandals of the shamed Duke of York that made it to the headlines, King Charles was growing frustrated with his brother and had been making plans top evict him from the 30-room mansion.

Many palace sources had also shared that Andrew will be downgraded to a smaller property as the Lodge was crumbling under the care of the King’s brother. Charles had stripped him off of his security and his allowance but Andrew stuck by the 75-year lease that he had with the Crown Estate.

It was also revealed in historian Andrew Lownie’s new book that Prince William is hellbent on evicting Andrew and his ex-wife Fergie from the Windsor estate and even remove the dukedom of the disgraced royal.

Andrew has only been spotted once or twice outside of his home – mostly swearing at the workers doing their job at Windsor Park – meanwhile Sarah had remained mum on the matter, following in the footsteps of the late Queen Elizabeth.

However, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie couldn’t help but break her silence after the King had slashed Andrew’s security budget last year.

When asked by a Spanish TV about moving out of their home, Royal Lodge, Fergie gave a cryptic message, “Don’t always believe what you read.”

Fergie has been living in the 19th-century Grade-II listed building with Andrew since 2003 despite being divorced in 1996. When the interviewer pushed on, the Duchess of York said, “I don’t know. I take every day as it comes.”