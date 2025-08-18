Meghan Markle not happy about Kate Middleton remark over new tradition

It appears that there is still a simmering feud between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton despite the fact that there are talks taking place for a reconciliation between the Sussexes and the royals.

A major clash is waiting to happen between the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Sussex, following the renewal of the Sussex deal with Netflix. After the big announcement, it was revealed with a little more transparency about the future plans of the Montecito-based couple.

One project caught the eye of royal fans as they instantly drew comparisons to the future Queen, leaving Meghan frustrated.

Prince Harry’s wife will be releasing a festive edition of With Love, Meghan, which will coincide with Kate’s annual Christmas carol concert. Fans have accused the Duchess for “copying” Kate for her new tradition.

An expert believed that Meghan “will not be happy” with the comparisons to Kate even though she may have expected it.

“Every broadcaster, charity and celebrity under the sun produces holiday specials,” PR crisis expert, Dermot McNamara, told The Mirror.

“It’s a warm, family-friendly format that audiences respond to. That said, Meghan knows the optics,” he explained. “Wanting to be seen in the same aspirational light as Kate isn’t the worst strategy, but Meghan’s challenge is to make it feel authentic to her own brand, not a re-skin of someone else’s.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Hugo Vickers slammed the Duchess for always attempting to steal the spotlight from Princess Kate.

“It’s always said that whenever Catherine, the Princess of Wales, starts something, Meghan Markle does something else to cap it, or in some ways clash with it.”