Taylor Lautner reacts to ‘The Token Groomsman’ co-star Kane Brown new look

Pop star Taylor Swift’s ex Taylor Lautner got shocked with his The Token Groomsman co-star Kane Brown’s dramatic transformation.

The country music star shared a photo collage on Instagram on Friday, August 15, showing a side-by-side comparison of himself taken four months apart.

The left-side image showed a fit yet bulky 31-year-old, while the right-side image featured the Be Like That singer flaunting his chiseled six-pack abs and sculpted muscles. His tattooed body was on full display in both snaps.

"From April- August and we just getting started! [fire emoji]," the Thank God singer captioned the post. His admirers quickly rushed to the comments section to gush about his striking physique.

Among others, the Famous Friends singer’s pal Lautner, 33, dropped a playful comment, which reads, "Dude what are we talkinggg about."

For the unversed, the American actor and Brown’s friendship goes back a few years, with the duo having shared the stage on multiple occasions.

In October 2021, the Twilight star joined the Good As You singer during his concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where they performed Famous Friends together.

Their most recent on-stage moment came in August 2024, also in Los Angeles, during Brown’s In The Air Tour.

Lautner made an energetic surprise appearance, showing off his signature gymnastics, executing a backflip, dropping into the splits, and even saluting the crowd.

On the professional front, the two are set to appear together in the upcoming romantic comedy The Token Groomsman.