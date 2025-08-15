King Charles' sister warned of Meghan’s brief royal run

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped away from royal duties in 2020, the world was left reeling but it seems one royal may have seen it coming.

According to The Express, Princess Anne had long suspected the Duchess of Sussex wouldn’t last in the royal fold, predicting she would have a “short shelf life” as a working royal.

The Princess Royal, renowned for her tireless schedule completing more than 200 public engagements last year alone is said to approach her role with the discipline of a profession.

Royal commentator Neil Sean claims Anne advised Meghan early on to treat her position as a “job” rather than a platform for celebrity, subtly hinting at the challenges she might face in adapting to palace life.

Despite Princess Anne’s well-meaning advice, Meghan Markle is said to have misunderstood the guidance and never truly connected with the Princess Royal, who later predicted the Duchess’s limited staying power within the monarchy.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, royal commentator Neil Sean described Anne as a no-nonsense figure, much like her late father, Prince Philip.

“Apparently, when Meghan joined the Royal Family, she sought out Princess Anne,” he revealed.

“According to a very good source, Anne offered very sage advice to the new royal.”

Her message was clear about being a working royal is not about glamour, but about graft.

“It’s a job, you turn up on time, you do your research, and you focus on the duty,” she reportedly told The Duchess.

“It’s all about the project at hand.” She also stressed the importance of fully immersing oneself in the charities and causes one supports.

Neil suggests Meghan didn’t fully adopt this approach, pointing to her relatively light involvement during her tenure as patron of the National Theatre.