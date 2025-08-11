Princess Andre moves fans to tears revealing Katie Price's trauma

It seems Princess Andre had to endure a lot of pain during her childhood due to her mother's 'dark times.'

The 18-year-old- the daughter of famous former model Katie Price and singer Peter Andre- has for the first time, spoken about the impact of her parents' tumultuous divorce.

For context, Princess has landed her first solo project. In the first episode of her ITV show, The Princess Diaries, which aired on Sunday night, she told viewers: 'I had so much on my plate at such a young age.'

She also discussed how her mother's chaotic romances and lifestyle had affected her growing up.

Princess revealed that Katie went through trauma after her split from her third husband Kieran Hayler, with whom she shares Bunny, 10,and Jet, 11.

Katie herself has admitted to attempting suicide and consuming drugs and alcohol and now Princess has opened up about how this affected her.

'I'll get to bed and cry about. I do have a counsellor who I see now and then and I write everything down in my notes. I wish I could have had a happier childhood, I had so much on my plate at such a young age.'

Speaking about Katie's problems, Princess admitted that she has not fully recovered from her mum's trauma. However, she added that her mum had apologised and that they now 'talk a lot.'

Meanwhile, Peter Andre has admitted feeling awkward after reading some of the 'disgusting' messages his daughter Princess has received from men online.

The singer remarked: 'That really made me feel sick' as the influencer shared some nasty messages she is sent on social media as the family appeared in her new ITV2 documentary.'