Beyonce’s mom sends strong message to singer’s critics

Tina Knowles attacks daughter Beyonce’s haters after backlash

Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, will never not have her back, as she indicated in her latest social media message.

The 71-year-old matriarch took to Instagram on Saturday, August 9, and shared a nostalgic video of little Queen Bey thanking her parents in a speech back in 1988.

Tina wrote a lengthy caption in her daughter’s defence alongside the video, “This is bittersweet! The reenactment of her speech and twirl. Yes, her career has come full circle from that moment, when she won her first “Peoples Workshop award “to her doing it on her sold out concert tour in Houston. She thanked her parents and Houston!”

The mom of two continued, “As a Kid with big dreams, She made a commitment to work hard! Polish her craft, take vocal lessons, dance lessons, sacrifice, focus, train, and mind her own damn business and does not mess with anybody. She sticks close to her family. She never gossiped or put anybody else down, to make herself feel better.”

Slamming the Cowboy Carter hitmaker’s haters, she added that her daughter has “never wasted her time on being jealous, she was taught very early on that her time and energy could be better used to focus on herself, to practice and perfect her craft. So she complimented others. And remained humble.”

This is not the first time the businesswoman has publicly supported her daughter. Following Beyonce’s halftime performance during the Christmas NFL game last year, she took to Instagram and slammed the critics.

“It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later,” Tina wrote.