Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash for 'dangerous' move with baby

Kourtney Kardashian lands in controversy with son Rocky’s latest outing

Kourtney Kardashian sparked a debate with her latest social media move in which she shared pictures of herself and baby Rocky.

The 46-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 8, and shared a carousel of her trip to Idaho, which offered a glimpse of her 21-month-old son Rocky Thirteen, whom she shares with husband, Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star landed in controversy over her responsibilities as a parent, since one of the pictures showed baby Rocky on a boat without a life vest.

Eagle-eyed fans noted that the venue requires kids of 14 years and under to wear the necessary safety equipment.

One social media user highlighted the neglect on Reddit, "Rocky should be wearing a life jacket. Such dangerous neglect."

"Kids on boats should always be wearing appropriate life vests, and it looks like it’s sitting in the seat right next to them," added another.

A third chimed in, "Please, please put a life jacket on that sweet babe!" and "You gotta make sure the kids are wearing life vests at all times! Just like you wouldn't drive them around without a seatbelt/car seat. Water is so unpredictable and can be devastatingly dangerous."