Eddie Murphy subtly shuts down 'Norbit' critics:'I love Norbit'

Eddie Murphy defends his most iconic role in recent interview

Eddie Murphy is defending one of his most iconic roles after being caught off guard by a comment questioning his professional choices.

During an exclusive interview with Complex, the 64-year-old actor pushed back against the host’s suggestion that Norbit was one of his worst films to date.

The Hollywood star didn’t hesitate to politely disagree, naming The Adventures of Pluto Nash and Holy Man as the real low points in his filmography.

He told the outlet, “I love Norbit. Norbit came out right after I got that Oscar nomination. There were articles like, ‘How can he get an Oscar? He did this?’ They’re two different movies."

The versatile actor further went on to add, “I wrote Norbit with my brother Charlie, and we think Norbit is funny. Here’s the thing with Norbit: it came out and they gave me Razzie Awards for Worst Actress, Worst Actor, and Worst Actor of the Decade. And I was like, ‘Come on now, s*** ain’t that bad.’”

For context, Murphy is widely known for playing multiple characters in Norbit, including the title character’s abusive wife, Rasputia.