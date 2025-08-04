Jack Osbourne breaks silence on his distant bond with sister Aimee

Jack Osbourne discusses estranged relationship with sister Aimee ahead of funeral

Jack Osbourne is getting candid about his estranged relationship with sister Aimee ahead of reuniting following their dad Ozzy Osbourne’s death.

The 39-year-old opened up on the Disrespectfully podcast about how he and Kelly’s eldest sister initially opted out of their family show The Osbournes because she was focused on launching her own music career.

Offering insights into his bond with Aimee, Jack explained, “Back then, she really wanted to be a musician, and the kind of musician she wanted to be was like Fiona Apple or Mazzy Star — this kind of obscure, mysterious, moody style...

“She saw doing a show on MTV as low-hanging fruit. She was like, ‘I’m not going to be seen riding coat-tails,’ that’s how she perceived it.”

He also shared why his sister chose not to star in their family show even after it became successful overnight.

Aimee wanted to remain obscure and didn’t want to invade her privacy at the time.

Jack added, “Once the show was hugely successful, I think she was kind of like, ‘Well, I can’t come on now because I don’t want to be seen as jumping on the bandwagon.’ She dug her heels in and wanted to stay relatively private and obscure.”

For the unversed, Ozzy’s family gathered for his emotional funeral on July 31, following a procession in his hometown of Birmingham.