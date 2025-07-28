England's Lionesses lifted Euro 2025 trophy in historic win

England cemented their place in history with a stunning penalty-shootout victory over Spain to retain their European title at Euro 2025.

Chloe Kelly, who scored the iconic winner at Wembley in the final of Euro 2022, was the hero again as she converted the decisive spot- kick to seal victory against Spain.

Lionesses make history

This historic win marks England’s first major trophy on foreign soil, further cementing Sarina Wiegman’s reputation as a coaching legend with her record third consecutive European title.

The Lionesses also became the first team to win a single-legged Euros final trailing at half-time, reinforcing their status as the ultimate comeback queens.

They looked down and out when they fell behind for the fourth time at Euro 2025, having conceded first in all three knockout matches - but they refused to let their story end in such a feeble manner.

Fortune favors the brave

Mariona Caldentey's first-half header put Spain in control, but it did little to dampen England's unwavering belief, and they refused to be beaten.

Substitute Kelly's introduction turned the tide when she came on for a struggling Lauren James, named in the starting XI by Wiegman despite concerns over an ankle injury in the build-up.

Kelly's whipped cross picked out Alessia Russo, who headed the ball into the far corner to make it 1-1.

The Lionesses then dug deep, making crucial blocks and playing for a shootout, confident in their ability to deliver under pressure and complete the greatest achievement by an England team.

What's next for these teams?

England will return home to a heroes' welcome and enjoy their victory, with a celebration expected to take place in London.



Manager Wiegman remains under contract until the 2027 World Cup where England will hope to complete unfinished business.

Spain's attention will also turn to the Brazil tournament where they hope to retain their title.

