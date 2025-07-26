5 Most iconic Oscar moments that went viral in last decade

Memories can be hard to forget, especially when you’re surrounded by setting that feels suffocating. You want to breathe freely, but for one reason or another, you can’t!

In such scenario, reliving cherished memories that once brought smile to your face while enjoying time with loved ones can be soothing.

Most of the time, the Oscar broadcast goes off without a hitch. But on such occasions, things happen that leave people talking about it for generations and, of course, bring a flashback of times past.

Let’s have a closer look this weekend at the most iconic Oscar moments that went viral in the last decade.

Adele Dazeem (2014)

In 2014, John Travolta infamously botched Idina Menzel’s name, introducing her as “Adele Dazeem” before her performance of Let It Go from Frozen.

The gaffe sparked memes, but Menzel later credited it as a career boost.

Ellen DeGeneres’ selfie that crashed X (2014)

While the comedian was hosting Oscars in 2014, Ellen took a selfie with Bradley Cooper, Angelina Jolie, Lupita Nyong’o, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep and Jared Leto.

No one had imagined that would happen. The moment she uploaded the post, X (formerly Twitter) crashed. It quickly became the most shared photo on X, having been retweeted two million times in just two hours.

Fun fact:

In total, the post on DeGeneres’ X account generated 4.87 million engagements and remains one of the top 5 most retweeted posts on X of all time.

Patricia Arquette’s gender pay equity speech (2015)

When the actress won for her role in Boyhood, Arquette made a plea for equal pay for women during her acceptance speech.

The camera panned to Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez in the audience, who were cheering her on.

The slap (2022)

Who could forget the slap that was heard around the world?

During the 2022 Academy Awards, Will Smith (who was nominated and later won in the lead actor category for his performance in King Richard) got up on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock after he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Smith returned to his seat and shouted, “keep my wife’s name out of your mouth.” Rock briefly responded and then went on to continue the show. Smith resigned his Academy membership and was banned from any Academy-related events for 10 years.

Hug Grant’s awkward red-carpet interview (2023)

Hug Grant’s interview with Ashley Graham on the red carpet was super awkward and went viral.

People thought he was being rude because he didn’t seem interested in her questions. After the interview, Grant walked looking just as confused as everyone else.

