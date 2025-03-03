Oscars 2025: Complete list of winners

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony took place on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles.
The star-studded event was attended by renowned actors from all across the world.
According to People magazine, Anora, an independent film written and directed by Sean Baker, shocked fans with five big wins.
The 2024 American romantic comedy-drama film won the Best Picture award, while lead actress Mikey Madison received the prestigious Best Actress trophy.
Moreover, the award for Best Actor goes to Adrien Brody for his remarkable performance in The Brutalist.
Here’s the complete list of Oscars 2025 winners.
Best Picture
Anora - WINNER
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison - Anora - WINNER
Demi Moore - The Substance
Fernanda Torres - I’m Still Here
Best Actor
Adrien Brody - The Brutalist - WINNER
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice
Best Supporting Actress
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave
Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Yura Borisov - Anora
Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain - WINNER
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice
Best Director
Sean Baker - Anora - WINNER
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
James Mangold - A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
Best Original Screenplay
Anora - WINNER
The Brutalist
A Real Pain
September 5
The Substance
Best Adapted Screenplay
A Complete Unknown
Conclave - WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
Best Cinematography
The Brutalist - WINNER
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu
Best Original Score
The Brutalist - WINNER
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Original Song
“El Mal” - Emilia Pérez - WINNER
“The Journey” - The Six Triple Eight
“Like a Bird” - Sing Sing
“Mi Camino” - Emilia Pérez
“Never Too Late” - Elton John: Never Too Late
Best Editing
Anora - WINNER
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
Best Production Design
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Wicked - WINNER
Best Costume Design
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II
Nosferatu
Wicked - WINNER
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
The Substance - WINNER
Wicked
Best Sound
A Complete Unknown
Dune: Part Two - WINNER
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot
Best Visual Effects
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Dune: Part Two - WINNER
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked
Best International Feature
I’m Still Here (Brazil) - WINNER
The Girl with the Needle (Denmark)
Emilia Pérez (France)
The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Germany)
Flow (Latvia)
Best Animated Feature
Flow - WINNER
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot
Best Animated Short
Beautiful Men
In the Shadow of the Cypress - WINNER
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!
Best Live-Action Short
A Lien
Anuja
I’m Not a Robot - WINNER
The Last Ranger
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
Best Documentary Feature
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land - WINNER
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat
Sugarcane
Best Documentary Short
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart
The Only Girl in the Orchestra - WINNER
