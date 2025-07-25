Trump AI action plan: Big win for tech giants

The Trump administration has unveiled an overarching artificial intelligence (AI) plan designed to accelerate United States (U.S.) leadership in this rapidly evolving field.
There are more than 90 policy actions that are backed by three executive orders that prioritise rapid development over safeguards.
Officials claim that the new AI strategy is necessary to compete with other tech-giants like China.
The AI plan’s central goal is to make American AI technology the global standard through export partnership with allies. To do so:
Senior officials vigorously defended the plan’s deregulatory focus. Backing up this viewpoint, AI czar David Sacks stated: “America must win the AI race through innovation, infrastructure, and global partnerships.”
Science advisor of White House, Michael Kratsios, described the strategy as “turbocharging” U.S. competitiveness while Secretary of State Marco Rubio focused on setting international standards.
The administration presented a viewpoint that minimising red tapping hurdles will perpetuate America’s technological edge against China while creating domestic jobs in emerging tech sectors.
The action plan delivers a windfall for major technology companies through a combination of deregulation, financial incentives, and relaxed oversight.
With the help of fast-tracking permits, companies like Google, Amazon, and Nvidia can accelerate their AI infrastructure expansions while bypassing time-consuming environmental reviews.
This streamlined process will reduce both costs and construction timelines for energy-intensive AI projects that serve as the backbone of the industry’s growth.
Additionally, with fewer compliance requirements and direct input into future AI governance, tech companies will be able to develop cutting edge but potentially risk AI applications.
The most lucrative aspect for tech giants is the plan’s aggressive push for AI exports. With relaxed restrictions on technology transfers to China, there will be a reopening of a massive market for companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm that previously had faced limitations on export.
Undoubtedly, the plan promises to foster American AI competitiveness, its design ensures that the primary beneficiaries will be the same corporate interests that helped craft it, raising concerns whether public interests have been adequately protected in the race for AI supremacy.
