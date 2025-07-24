King Charles receives special gift from PM Narendra Modi during historic visit

His Majesty welcomed the Prime Minister of India at Sandringham House

King Charles receives a 'special symbolic' gift from PM Narendra Modi during the historic visit this afternoon.

His Majesty welcomed the Prime Minister of India at Sandringham House, shortly after the United Kingdom and India reached a historic milestone with the signing of a landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), reported Republic World.

The agreement, which is projected to boost bilateral trade by approximately $34 billion annually, is seen as a pivotal step toward strengthening economic, political, and cultural ties between the two nations.

This diplomatic engagement not only highlighted the growing partnership between India and the UK but also showcased their shared commitment to collaboration across key sectors, including sustainability and environmental initiatives.

Taking to its official Instagram account, the Royal Family shared a glimpse of the meeting with the caption: 'This afternoon, The King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Narendra Modi at Sandringham House.

'During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,' which encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers.'

