Duchess Sophie clears the air about major royal feud

The Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie, has gained an important position in the royal family with her loyalty and dedication for service.

Previously, Prince Edward’s wife slipped under the radar as she continued to abide by her duties. However, since the ascension of King Charles, she has been given the opportunity to shine and the public adores.

Although, there was a time when there was some discord brewing between the two beloved royals when Princess Diana was still alive. When Sophie began dating Prince Edward in the ’90s, she was often compared with the Princess of Wales.

“There were a lot of very unfair comparisons made between the way that Sophie was and the way Sophie looked and the way that Diana was and Diana looked,” British TV personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen said of the royal, who sported a similar trendy hairstyle as Diana.

Royal author revealed that there Sophie was once reduced to tears at an event where Diana stared at her “so intensely”. Meanwhile, royal biographer Judy Wade also reaffirmed claims to Express UK that Diana “often mutter ‘Oh look, here comes my double’” and regularly claiming that Sophie “ought to get her own look.”

“She chose red dresses that were almost identical to things that Diana wore. She seemed to be copying Diana, and Diana was sort of partly amused and partly irritated by it.”

However, later on Sophie dismissed the discord gravefully in an interview with DailyMail, “I don’t deny that we do look alike. But I couldn’t ever compete with Diana’s image. I’m not Diana.”