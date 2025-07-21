Royal rule could present serious challenge for Princess Kate, Prince William

Princess Kate and Prince William may soon face challenges due to a longstanding Royal Family Rule regarding travel arrangements, according to a royal expert.

As Prince George approaches his 12th birthday, a protocol preventing certain heirs from flying together could soon apply, potentially separating him from his father, Prince William, on future trips.

Prince George, the eldest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, is second in line to the throne, following his father.

His siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are next in the line of succession. Traditionally, members of the Royal Family in direct succession avoid lying on the same aircraft to protect the continuity of the monarchy in case of a tragic accident.

Prince William himself began flying separately from King Charles (then Prince of Wales) after he turned 12 in 1994. Currently, Prince William, George, and Charlotte are permitted to travel together.

However, that could change once George celebrates his 12th birthday on Tuesday, unless an exception is granted by the reigning monarch.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson explained to GB News in 2024 that King Charles has already raised this matter, indicating its importance.

'The fact that King has raised it before George was 12, I think, is important.'

'When you have had a cancer diagnosis like the King ha shad and the treatment he's had, he's obviously thinking about his own mortality and the future of the monarchy. And that involves Prince George very much so, left, right and centre. So I think that it's quite important.'

Jobson added that this protocol could understandably frustrate Prince William and Princess Kate, especially when it comes to family holidays or personal travel plans.

'I can understand why there was frustration because if you are going to separately get one child to take a different route, it can be quite awkward if you are going on holidays and things like that.'

Historically, the Royal Family has suffered devastating losses in aviation accidents. These include Princess Cecile, sister of Prince Philip, in 1973; Prince George, Duke of Kent (the late Queen's uncle), in 1942; and Prince William of Gloucester (a cousin of Queen Elizabeth), in 1972.



