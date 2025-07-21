Meghan Markle, Cat Deeley share a bond through one special friend

Meghan Markle and Cat Deeley may not be names you'd naturally pair together.

One is a Hollywood-turned royal icon, the other a beloved British TV presenter-but still they hold a surprising connection.

The bond between the Duchess of Sussex and This Morning host runs through one influential figure in their lives: Soho House executive Markus Anderson, a longtime friend to both women.

It is also believed that the Canadian mogul played vital role in Meghan's early royal love story.

Recently, Cat, 48, took to Instagram to post a heartfelt birthday tribute to Markus, sharing a carousel of throwback snaps capturing fun, laughter, and friendship over the years.

Through Markus, the link to Meghan becomes clearer. On her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan once gave Cat a shoutout, citing their shared bond with Markus.

'When a lady knows that everything tastes better 'with a little champagne'...well, she's a woman after my own heart,' Meghan previously wrote. 'Such is the case with Ms. Cat Deeley.

Markus, whom Meghan once called the 'second most important man in her life,' was a frequent presence by her life during her Suits years in Toronto.